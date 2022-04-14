WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several students in the Warren area are creating a campaign to go after the number-one cause of death of young people in America: car crashes.

It is part of the Trumbull Career & Technical Center’s Multimedia Program.

“Technology is a big thing nowadays. Everybody has their phone in their hands or in their car, unfortunately, and things can happen in a split second, and I want them to realize they might not even realize they are driving distracted but they are,” said Senior Emma Ross.

Thursday, the class tackled distracted driving. Students learned that it’s the cause of 75% of fatal crashes involving teens. The goal of the course is for students to help their peers find better driving habits.