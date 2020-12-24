TCTC student places second at national media competition

John Terry competed at the iMix Matchup competition that was held by GROOVE U in Dublin, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull Career and Technical Center student recently placed second at the national iMix Matchup competition.

John Terry, a Mineral Ridge High School senior, studies Interactive Media at TCTC while he finishes his high school education.

Terry competed at the iMix Matchup competition that was held by GROOVE U in Dublin, Ohio.

GROOVE U offers a two-year music career program that is tailored to a music industry entrepreneurship. It offers courses specialized in audio production, music business, live sound, music video production, interactive music and independent music.

TCTC instructor, Kristofer Doran, encouraged Terry to enter the competition earlier this year.

“John is an exceptional student that excels in both audio and video production. He’s a very creative individual with a passion for music, and I knew he would do well in this competition,” said Doran. “He has a bright future, and I’m so proud of him for this accomplishment.”

The final competition was held over Zoom.

Terry received some new mixing equipment as a reward for taking second place at the competition. He plans to use the interface to increase the quality of his future audio and video productions.

You can listen to Terry’s mix of the tracks used at the competition on the iMix Matchup website.