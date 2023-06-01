BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman they say drove over a fire hose Wednesday at a fire scene and almost hit a firefighter.

Reports said fire crews were called about 5:25 p.m. to state Route 45 for a tire on a tractor-trailer that was on fire. When township firefighters arrived, they put some cones in the road to alert motorists to avoid the fire scene and started to fight the fire.

A woman driving a black, Yukon SUV, approached the scene and drove around the fire truck, around the cones and ran over a fire hose. Reports said the hose was ruptured and is no longer usable.

The SUV continued on and almost hit a firefighter on the side of the road, reports said. Reports said the woman driving the SUV was throwing her hands up in the air at firefighters as she was driving.

Deputies are looking for a woman between 20 and 30 years old with blonde hair. Anyone with information can call the 911 Center at 330-675-2730.