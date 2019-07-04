TCAP’s free preschool program could lose funding with low enrollment numbers

TCAP is trying to boost enrollment in its preschool program

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Across the Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP)’s building in Trumbull County, transformation is happening.

There’s new management and supervision, along with other changes.

That’s because the program is trying to get more kids to enroll for the upcoming school year.

The Head Start offers free preschool to families in Trumbull County, offering everything from gym to STEM classes.

The school needs more than 600 kids to enroll to keep its federal funding of more than $5 million. Right now, enrollment stands at just half of that amount.

“Our enrollment numbers are low right now, and if we don’t get those numbers up, we’ll be in jeopardy of losing our program,” said interim Head Start Director Toni Heller.

Donna Shields, a manager of Family Community Engagement at TCAP, thinks most people aren’t aware that the program is offered throughout the community — in Newton Falls, Hartford, Kinsman, Niles and Warren, Hubbard and Cortland.

If the program is lost, the community will lose the only free preschool, and that worries staff because they say it is the foundation for children’s education.

“If we lose this program, we lose jobs in this county as well,” said Heller.

There are very few restrictions for the school. It even allows kids that aren’t potty trained yet.

The preschool program is open to children ages 3 to 5 years old.

To register, call 330-393-2507, ext. 222 or 271.

To enroll a child, each family needs to bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security cards for the household, a shot record, income verification, insurance card and identification for the parent.

An event will be held July 10 and July 11 at TCAP’s Niles location, 309 N. Rhodes Ave. It will include raffles for families that complete applications for the upcoming school year. Lunch will be provided.