TCAP offering utility bill assistance this winter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Community Action Partnership (TCAP) is offering utility bill assistance as part of its Winter Crisis Program.

The assistance is available for income-eligible households through March 31.

The program helps people to establish new service, avoid utility disconnection, restore disconnected service or purchase fuel oil, propane, wood or coal.

Applicants can make an appointment to determine eligibility for the program by calling 1-866-747-1041 or visiting capappointments.com.

Walk-in appointments are also available at TCAP’s Warren office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings only, starting at 7 a.m. TCAP will see the first 25 people.

Applicants can also go to the following satellite sites for appointments, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: