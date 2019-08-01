Taylor Kia donates 50K to final phase of Boardman Spartan Stadium project

Taylor Kia will now be recognized with signage on the back of the press box

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Taylor Kia of Boardman has committed $50,000 to the final phase of the ongoing Boardman Spartan Stadium project.

Matt Taylor, of Taylor Kia, is an alumnus of Boardman High School. He now has donated over $200,000 to the project — the largest donation of any local business, according to the Boardman Booster Club.

Taylor is happy that his organization gets to contribute to the renovations.

“Our dealership is right next door to Spartan Stadium, and we couldn’t be more pleased to help build a place where our community gets together, and families can enjoy sports and other events for years to come,” Taylor said.

The final phase of the stadium project includes boys and girls locker rooms, a front façade with a donor wall, a concession stand with an eating area, restrooms and ticket booths.

For more information on the project and donating, visit www.boardmanstadium.org