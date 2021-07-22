Tax increase proposed to fix Mahoning County roads; commissioners want your opinion

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There will be another public hearing Thursday morning about the proposal to raise Mahoning County’s sales tax.

It would go up by .25%. The money it would bring in would be used to fix roads.

Commissioners are considering putting it on the November ballot. They want to know if voters would support it.

If you want to go to the hearing and voice your opinion, it will be at 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown in the commissioners hearing room (second floor) at 11 a.m. Thursday.