Tax credit awarded for preservation of Packard Apartments in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The man looking to renovate one of Warren's most historic apartment buildings has received needed financial help to get the job done.

A $675,000 historic preservation tax credit has been awarded to the Packard Apartments project.

Built in 1898, the Packard Apartments are located on North Park Avenue near downtown Warren.

The building has been vacant since 2006.

The owner plans to recreate the 17 apartments, which were originally part of the building.

"Right now, in the city of Warren, there's so many improvements. The downtown area is beautiful. A lot of the buildings have apartments on the upper end of them and people are living in them," said Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda.

The apartments were built for the Packard Brothers, who went on to automobile fame.

The total cost to renovate the building $4.1 million.