MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A company’s new location in Masury is expected to create 75 full-time jobs, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The state announced the approval of Shambaugh & Son LP’s project, which is expected to generate $4.1 million in new payroll for the area. The business is located at 1261 Standard Ave.

Shambaugh specializes in a full range of new and retrofit construction for industrial, food processing, commercial, institutional, health care, pharmaceutical and bio-fuel projects.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.417%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.