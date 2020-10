YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board voted not to approve a 100%, 15-year tax abatement for the new Campus Lofts Apartments on Wick Avenue near Youngstown State University.

The vote was 5 to 2, with Tiffany Patterson and Jerome Williams voting for the abatement.

City council can still approve a 75%, 10-year abatement without the approval of the school board.

There is no indication on when or if city council will take up the matter.

