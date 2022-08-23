WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular tattoo shop in downtown Warren has moved to a new location with a storefront on Courthouse Square.

It’s hard to miss the Box Gallery on West Market Street.

Owner Aaron Chine said he is proud of the business and its new location.

“It’s been a dream for years, so to see it come to fruition, it’s surreal. It’s been just awesome,” he said.

Chine and his wife bought the building the shop is now in about eight years ago. The space was previously occupied but when it became available, Chine decided to relocate the Box from its previous location accessed by Dave Grohl Alley.

“I really think that our name has kind of gotten synonymous with the alley, and I love that we still have access back here and we can still continue with that and keep on that, but it’s really nice to show our faces out front,” Chine said.

He spent the last five weeks working after work to make the space his own. Tuesday was the first day clients stepped inside.

“It’s great just seeing the vie and everything that he’s created here. He’s definitely put his own personal touch on it and has his signature here,” said Sunny Clements.

Chine says with the new location there’s room to grow.

“This is, in my mind, the beginning of it. I would like to offer tattoo laser removal and eventually add a piercer to the team,” he said.

