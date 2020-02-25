Tattoo artist reflects on overcoming addiction, living in his purpose

“I finally reached the bottom when I was like, enough is enough.”

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In one month, Antoine Davis will reach 12 months of sobriety. It’s a journey that wasn’t easy, but something achieved through prayer and dedication.

“Drugs and alcohol were like, always a part of my life, because of like, the lifestyle that my family lived… and that’s kind of just something I picked up on as a kid,” he said.

Over time, his drug addiction would progress.

“I started trying bigger drugs and they started ruining my life more and more… That much drug use brought me to being broken in different ways, not so much as physically, but spiritually, mentally and emotionally,” he said.

Eventually, Davis would find himself at what he says was rock bottom.

“I had actually gotten pulled over in Wendy’s parking lot in Austintown with my son in the backseat and I had some paraphernalia on me. I just wasn’t in a good place, at all. I mean, I didn’t have drugs in the car, but I was definitely there to get drugs,” he said.

But Davis was determined to turn his life around.

“I finally reached the bottom when I was like, enough is enough,” he said.

He said in 2016, he made the conscious decision that he wouldn’t live the rest of his life this way. But then, it became a matter of matching his decision with his actions.

“For the life of me, I just couldn’t figure it out. You know, until almost a year ago, it actually started clicking. Like, you just gotta do what these people are doing and stop trying to do it your own way,” he said.

Eleven months ago, with the support of his friends and family members, as well as New Day Recovery, he overcame his addiction. But he said it is still a daily process.

“I work a program of Narcotics Anonymous, a 12-step program. I’m going through my steps, I have a sponsor… I have a support group, a lot of them work with me, you know, the people here when I can come to work and talk about what’s going on with me, not just what we’re doing in the workplace,” he said.

Davis said the memories of the things he went through help keep him motivated to push forward.

“I remember what it was like, you know, I don’t ever forget what it was like, man. You know, like I said, I reached the bottom and I don’t plan on going back. I don’t ever wanna feel like that again,” he said.

Davis now works at DC4L Tattoo Shop in Warren. He’s been an artist since he was a kid, and he’s been tattooing since 2010.

At different times, he has donated art and tattoo gift cards to recovery centers as a way of giving back.

He said he is now in a space where he is doing what he loves and is grateful for everything he has in his life.

“I’m so privileged to be able to go home at the end of the day in my own car and go to my own apartment with my son and put him to bed, in his own bed… It’s just amazing because I’ve never had my own car. I’ve never had a place for my son to lay his head, from my work,” he said.

He wants to share his story so others can see it is possible to overcome addiction and live in their purpose.

“Don’t give up, man. Keep pushing and want to be a better person. You know, there’s ways, and if I can direct you in that way, come talk to me more because I have so much to tell you. But, just know, with prayer and action, you can change your ways and change your life,” he said.

Davis said anyone interested in following along with his artwork can follow his Facebook page.