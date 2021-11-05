Tastykake cupcakes, Krimpets recalled due to potential metal contamination

(WKBN) – Tastykake cupcakes and Krimpet products are being recalled due to the potential that they were contaminated with fragments of metal mesh wire.

Flower Foods, Inc. announced that the multi-pack cupcakes were sold in Pennsylvania and other states while the Tastykake Krimpets were sold to customers throughout the U.S.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. See below for the product list, UPCs, and “enjoy by” dates, which may be found on the top, sides, or bottom of the packaging.

All recalled products, including the amended products, are listed in the two tables below:

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # ENJOY BY

DATE Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes 12.75 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00219-3 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25oz (6-2ct) 0-25600-00223-0 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25oz (6-2ct)*





*Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) 0-25600-00230-8





0-25600-00230-8

0-25600-00004-5 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 25

DEC. 18

DEC. 18 Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2ct)





* Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets

2oz (2ct)e (Innr packages sold individually) 0-25600-00227-8







0-25600-00083-0 NOV. 24

DEC. 01





NOV. 24

DEC. 01 Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets

14.25 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00355-8 NOV. 20

NOV. 24

NOV. 27 Tastykake Jelly Krimpets

12 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00228-5 NOV. 22

NOV. 25

NOV. 29 Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack)

24 oz. (12-2ct) 0-25600-00396-1 NOV. 24

DEC. 01 Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets

3 oz. (3ct) 0-25600-00002-1 NOV. 27

DEC. 01

DEC. 08 Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets

3 oz. (3ct) 0-25600-00025-0 NOV. 25

The affected products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Customers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.