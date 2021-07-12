Task force shares results of weekend OVI checkpoints in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two sobriety checkpoint this past weekend in Austintown.

The first checkpoint was held on S. Raccoon Rd. from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the second was on New Rd. from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

A total of 381 vehicles passed through the checkpoints. Six vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoints and saturation patrol inclues:

Four arrests for OVI;

One summons for driving under suspension;

One summons for open container;

One citation for marked lanes;

One citation for red light;

and one citation for failure to signal turn.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant, which is administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The Task Force will continue to conduct coordinated saturation patrol blitzes, corridor enforcement blitzes and sobriety checkpoints.