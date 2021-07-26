Task Force reports results of weekend OVI checkpoints in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was no enforcement action taken during two OVI checkpoints in Boardman, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.

The sobriety checkpoints were held over the weekend.

The first was conducted on South Avenue near Midlothian Blvd. from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The second checkpoint was conducted on Market Street near Ferncliff from midnight to 2 a.m.

Task Force agencies participating included Canfield, Boardman, Austintown and Jackson Township.

A total of 187 vehicles passed through the checkpoints.

The Task Force says due to personnel shortages, only northbound traffic was addressed at each checkpoint.

Officers did not observe any impaired driving or other criminal violations over the weekend checkpoints.

The Task Force says they are encouraged to see people make good decisions and choose not to engage in impaired driving.