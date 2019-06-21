Task force reports finding suspected crystal meth at Kinsman home

Ryan Mullett is charged with drug trafficking and homeowner Nicole Hines with tampering with evidence

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with TAG Drug Task Force reported finding suspected crystal methamphetamine, pills and guns during a search of a Kinsman Township home.

They served a search warrant at 6451 Yoder St. on Thursday, according to a news release.

Investigators charged 44-year-old Ryan Mullett with drug trafficking and homeowner Nicole Hines with tampering with evidence.

Agents reported finding 47 grams of suspected crystal meth worth more than $2,000.

Additional charges are pending the results of drug tests.

There were four other adults there during the search, along with two kids, investigators said.

TAG Commander Tony Villanueva says the drug trend has changed over the last year.

“Right now, the number one cause of overdose is actually crystal meth laced with fentanyl. So we have a fentanyl issue here and fentanyl is actually being put into crystal meth, cocaine, even marijuana,” he said.

Kinsman Township police and their K-9 assisted the TAG Drug Task Force with the search.