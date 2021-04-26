Task force releases results of OVI checkpoint in Austintown

Of the 518 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 12 were investigated further

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of a sobriety checkpoint that took place in Austintown Friday night.

The checkpoint was from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Canfield-Niles Rd.

Of the 518 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 12 were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made three OVI arrests during the checkpoint. They also issued three summonses for driving under suspension, three summonses for no operator’s license, one summons for drug abuse, one summons for open container and one citation for marked lanes.

An arrest was also made on a felony arrest warrant for rape. In another case, charges for drug abuse are pending lab results.