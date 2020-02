Officers said they found meth and LSD, among other things, inside

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force raided a home in Rogers Friday.

Officers found over 4 grams of meth, LSD, $200 cash and digital scales in the home at 7571 Depot St.

One person inside the home, 37-year-old Chad Brewer, was arrested on two warrants for failing to appear in court. His original charge that he was supposed to go to court for is complicity to vandalism.

More charges could be added once laboratory tests on the drugs are completed.