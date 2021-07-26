Task force pushing for Black educational justice in Youngstown schools

(WKBN) – The Community Education Oversight Taskforce met on Monday at the Mill Creek Community Center to talk about the need to advocate for the educational justice of Black African descendent students in Youngstown.

The focus was on reversing 22 years of under-educating students, primarily minorities in “F” or “D” schools within the city.

Community and education leaders spoke out about concerns they have in regard to “long-standing academic failures” in the district’s severely impacted schools.

Five-year High School GPA Analysis

Former NAACP local chapter President George Freeman talked about unity and equality he hopes to see.

“If we start acting like a family, let’s be a family. If not, let’s step off and let’s get it together for our children because they’re the ones that’s paying, caught in this vice,” he said.

Community GPA Analysis

As examples, the task force presented average GPAs, reading levels and even the breakdown of salaries within the school district’s leadership.

The plan is for the task force to meet again early next month.