Task Force planning extra OVI patrols during Labor Day weekend

More than 10,000 people are killed in drunk driving crashes during the Labor Day weekend each year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has a warning for drivers: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Over the next few weeks, you’ll notice more police officers out on the road. They’ll be looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The effort is part of a ramp-up to the Labor Day holiday.

Expect to see saturation patrols on busy highways, along with OVI checkpoints.

“We see year after year resulting in a high number of traffic accidents, and unfortunately, a high number of alcohol-related crashes,” said Canfield Police Sgt. Josh Wells.

Across the country, more than 10,000 people are killed in drunk driving crashes during the Labor Day weekend each year.