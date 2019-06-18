Task Force names five most wanted in Youngstown

The list released Tuesday includes five wanted men

Update: Investigators arrested Black on Steel Street on June 18 as a result of a tip. Yukon surrendered in court on June 19.

(WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has named its five most-wanted fugitives in Youngstown.

The list released Tuesday includes the following:

-Sean A. Bishop, 39: wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability and a parole violation

-Anthony Jordan Cleveland: wanted on federal drug charges (conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine) and weapons charges

-Michael Craig Triplett, Jr.: wanted on federal drug charges (possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin) and weapons charges

-Keith Black, 57: wanted on charges of having weapons under disability

-David Kevin Yukon, 55: wanted on charges of promoting prostitution

Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)