Task force investigators make arrest in East Palestine drug busts

Photo courtesy of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested and other charges are pending after a pair of drug busts in Columbiana County.

The Columbiana Drug Task Force served a warrant a home on North Pleasant Road in East Palestine. Police arrested Brianna Beaudoine for obstruction, according to a Facebook post.

A second warrant was served at a Salem business on East State Street.

Between both searches, investigators from 69 grams of meth, 2 grams of fentanyl, 78 grams of marijuana and 5 pounds of THC.

They also found 11 firearms, 2 suppressors and more than $7,000 in cash.