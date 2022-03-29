AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A registered sex offender wanted on several charges out of Pennsylvania was found sleeping in a truck in Austintown.

David Springer was wanted out of Cambria County, Pa. on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, strangulation and threats with intent to terrorize another. The charges stem from an incident in which Springer allegedly physically assaulted a female, causing potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

The NOVFTF was informed that Springer fled Pennsylvania in a stolen truck with Texas license plates. Tuesday morning, task force members found the truck at a truck stop on N. Canfield Niles Road in Austintown. According to a release, Springer was found sleeping in the back of the truck.

Springer was taken to the Mahoning County Jail until he can be extradited to Cambria County.

Springer is a convicted sex offender and is required to register in Pennsylvania, and his arrest in Ohio could violate his sex offender registry terms.

“Joint law enforcement efforts between officers in Pennsylvania and Ohio resulted in the speedy arrest of this violent fugitive. The safety of our citizens in the Northern District of Ohio is of the utmost priority of our task force members,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.