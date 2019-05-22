Task force: 2 arrested after over $4,000 in drugs found in Wellsville home

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested in Wellsville after a search Wednesday uncovered drugs, guns and drug tools.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office searched a house in the 400 block of 14th Street.

Inside, investigators said they found 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected fentanyl, two guns, digital scales and packing material. They said the street value for the drugs is about $5,500.

They also found over $4,200 cash, according to a report.

Darrell Blake, 32, of Cleveland, and Jarrell Sloan, 44, who lives at the Wellsville home, were arrested on warrants. They could face more charges after drug lab test results come back.