Local News

Task force: 2 arrested after over $4,000 in drugs found in Wellsville home

It happened at a home on 14th Street in Wellsville Wednesday

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:51 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:52 PM EDT

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Two men were arrested in Wellsville after a search Wednesday uncovered drugs, guns and drug tools.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office searched a house in the 400 block of 14th Street.

Inside, investigators said they found 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected fentanyl, two guns, digital scales and packing material. They said the street value for the drugs is about $5,500.

They also found over $4,200 cash, according to a report.

Darrell Blake, 32, of Cleveland, and Jarrell Sloan, 44, who lives at the Wellsville home, were arrested on warrants. They could face more charges after drug lab test results come back.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories