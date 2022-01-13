YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the “Great Resignation” is sweeping America, many are wondering what all those people who are seeking greener pastures are doing?

Quitting your job is a big decision. It’s up there with the top life-changing events like getting married, having a child, divorce, marriage and the loss of a spouse.

It’s estimated that 38 million people decided to quit their job last year. The largest impacted industries include food service, health care, social assistance, transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Pretty much everything we use daily.

In addition, the latest job growth numbers weren’t what economists were expecting. U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce.

If you are one of the people seeking to make a move, quitting can be stressful and there are some steps you can take to make the transition easier. First, plan it out before you submit your resignation.

According to Indeed, attitude and planning are everything. Try to figure out exactly why you are leaving your current job and what you are looking for in your next position. This may sound easy, but drilling down to exactly what led to your departure is key to finding a better fit. Was it the job, management, environment or something else? The answer is key to moving forward.

Consider your successes at your past job and reflect on how those can be transferred to a new position. Also, give yourself time to rest. According to Indeed, taking a breather will help you focus on what you want next.

After that, here is what you should get working on: