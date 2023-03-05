NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The winners have been announced for this year’s Slice of the Valley event. It happened at the Eastwood Event Center in Niles.

Nine pizza vendors and seven beer vendors took part in the challenge. First News Evening Anchor Stan Boney was the emcee.

Gionino’s won Judge’s Award for best specialty pizza and best plain pizza. Ianazone’s took first place in People’s Choice of best pizza. Birdfish was awarded Best Beer by the judges.

The people, however, chose Modern Methods. President of Rotary Club of Warren, Ted Stazek, says he always loves seeing everyone try the pizza and drinks.

“My favorite part is just greeting the people coming in and then seeing their faces when they leave because most people go out and give a thumbs up when you know, ‘hey did you have a good time?’ and they loved it, so it’s a great family event,” Stazek said.

Stazek says they hope to have a Slice of the Valley for many more years.

The list of winners can be found below.

Judge’s Award for Best Specialty Pizza:

1. Gionino’s

2. Marco’s

3. Salvatore’s

Judge’s Award for Best Plain Pizza:

1. Gionino’s

2. Ianazone’s

3. St. A’s Bistro

Judge’s Award Best Beer:

Birdfish

Judge’s Award Best Beer with Pizza:

Noble Creature

People’s Award Best Pizza:

Ianazone’s

People’s Award Best Beer:

Modern Methods