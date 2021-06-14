Take a beginner’s course on disc golf from a professional

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Park District is looking to help teach people about disc golf this summer.

They will be holding a disc golf clinic this Saturday at Scenic Vista Park in Lisbon from 10 a.m. until noon.

The session will be led by a professional disc golfer from the Pittsburgh area, J. Gary Dropcho.

Organizers hope this will get people involved in the sport and get them out and about.

“Anybody can play this sport. It’s a pretty easy sport to play and it’s just a nice competitive sport for friends and family, just like any other sport. Also, it’s a great way to get out here in our beautiful park and enjoy nature out here,” said Tom Butch, with the Columbiana County Park District.

Scenic Vista Park has an 18 hole disc golf course that is about 3 miles long.

To register, call the park district at 330-424-9078.