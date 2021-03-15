TAG finds suspected hallucinogenic they’ve never dealt with during Warren drug raid

Investigators were wearing hazmat suits at the scene while searching the apartment on Dunstan Drive NW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Action Group Drug Task Force found a suspected DMT lab in the basement of a Warren apartment on Monday.

TAG Commander Tony Villanueva says DMT has been around for a while, but this is the first time they’ve dealt with it.

Villanueva says DMT is a hallucinogenic drug comparable to LSD and its lab poses the same risk as those for methamphetamines.

“We heard of this less than a week ago and we knew we had to move fast. We knew that there were children living in this apartment. There was a female living in this apartment as well,” said Villanueva.

The Warren Fire Department and Trumbull County Hazmat Team were all on the scene as a precaution.

Dominic Martin was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on unrelated out-of-county charges.

Investigators say Martin is suspected of manufacturing, but charges in this case are pending test results from the lab