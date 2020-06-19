Taco Bell addresses Black Lives Matter mask incident at Liberty restaurant

"Denzel Skinner should never have been put in this position," the company said of the local man who lost his job after refusing to take off his mask

(WKBN) – Taco Bell posted an official statement on its social media accounts regarding the circumstances surrounding an employee losing his job last week.

Denzel Skinner, who had worked for Taco Bell for eight years, lost his job at the Liberty location after refusing to take off his Black Lives Matter mask.

Taco Bell released the following statement Thursday:

“We are deeply upset by the incident that took place in Youngstown, OH. Denzel Skinner should never have been put in this position.

We believe the Black Lives Matter movement is a human rights issue and not a political one. We do not tolerate racism or violence against the Black community and we demand inclusivity.

We know we still have a long way to go and we will make serious, tangible changes. We have been in conversations with Denzel and our franchisees to make sure our actions represent our words.

We will hold ourselves accountable.”

In a Facebook Live video he posted right after he lost his job, Skinner said his mask did not violate company policy.

Skinner and several others supporting him protested outside of the restaurant on Belmont Avenue last Friday.