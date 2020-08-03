T-shirt shop in Poland closing after 45 years in business

For decades, Trolio's T-shirts has been screen printing and embroidering memorabilia for area schools and businesses

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After more than 45 years in business, Trolio’s T-shirts in Poland is closing its doors. It was a tough decision for the owners.

Talia Hagler, who’s been a part owner for four years, said it couldn’t be avoided. Running a small business is difficult under normal circumstances but when you add in a global pandemic and the other owner’s life-changing medical diagnosis, it would have been almost impossible to continue.

On Monday, the community came out to support the small business that’s been pumping out school memorabilia for over four decades.

Hagler said the decision is bittersweet.

“I honestly feel worse for the community than I do for us because I know it’s been a part of the community so long, and this is where people come and buy their football tickets, and their gear and their merchandise. So we really appreciate all the support we’ve had.”

Before Hagler came in, the business was still owned by the Trolio family.

Right now, everything in the store is 50% off. Trolio’s is also selling all of its machines and screen printing equipment.

If you still want to get custom screen printing or embroidery done, Trolio’s has merged part of its business with ImageOne in North Jackson, which will be handling all of those special orders going forward.

