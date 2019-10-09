T.J. Maxx makes move to another plaza at Eastwood Mall Complex

The store will officially open at its new location on Thursday in the same plaza that houses Kohl's

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – T.J. Maxx is announcing its grand opening at another plaza inside the Eastwood Mall Complex in Trumbull County.

The store opens at 8 a.m. The first 500 customers will receive reuseable shopping bags.

T.J. Maxx was formerly located in the plaza behind the mall that houses Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and Save-A-lot.

The retailer will now take over the larger 7,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Grace Fellowship Church.

