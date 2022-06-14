COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The pool at Firestone Park was packed Tuesday afternoon with kids and families trying to escape the humidity.



Courtney Colaizzi, her daughter and their friends came all the way from Beaver Township, Pa. to try to escape the heat. She said because of COVID, it’s the first time in a few years that they have been to a pool, and she was enjoying laying by the pool in the shade while the kids splashed around in the water.

“Today is Flag Day, so I decided to take my day off and come over here. I haven’t been to a pool in a couple of years because they’ve all been shut down, so this one’s so beautiful, we decided to try this one,” she said.

“Being in this pool is really nice because it’s really cool and totally beats out the sun, so that’s nice,” said Tanner McClein, a family friend.

The kids said they made sure to bring plenty of snacks and water to stay hydrated.

Wednesday, Columbiana electric customers are being asked to conserve power during peak hours from 1 to 7 p.m. You can find more information on that here.