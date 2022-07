YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- They will be talking about Bruno tonight at Youngstown’s Northside pool.

That’s because there will be a Swim & Dive-In Movie event.

The movie that will be shown is Encanto.

Regular pool hours today are 1 p.m. – 5 p.m, but the pool will reopen at 7 p.m. for the event.

The movie will start around 8 p.m.

Admission is free.