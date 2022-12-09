YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.

Jenny Kuczek has been running Pie Oh My out of her home for three years.

Now, she and some other licensed cottage bakers are renting a storefront on the corner of Glenwood and Judson avenues.

The space was a barbershop for decades. When Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation bought the space, Kuczek jumped on it.

She says she’s grateful to be able to support other home bakers.

“They are home-based, but they do want to go to the next level,” Kuczek said. “I think this is a way to do that without having all the expenses of being on your own.”

They are planning to hold a soft launch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Some of the treats will include pies, buckeyes and fudge.

They plan to fully open the shop around Valentine’s Day.