YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After over four decades of serving Youngstown’s West Side, Sweet Arrangements Flower Shop is closing.

A lot of laughs and tears filled the shop Friday as long-time customers trickled in to pick up their final orders. Owners Joe Mozzy and MaryAnn Sayavic say their retirement is bittersweet.

“We were working seven days a week. I got grandkids down in Columbus I hardly ever see anymore, so I just want to spend time with them,” Mozzy said.

Mozzy and Sayavic started the shop in 1981 after getting laid off around the same time. Sayavic had always been creative and Mozzy already owned the building.

Between weddings, birthdays and funerals, what they’ll miss most, they say, is their community.



“So many people, since they found out we’re retiring, have reached out and let us know that we did their showers, and their kids’ weddings, and now we’re doing their grandkids’ weddings,” Mozzy said.

Danielle Harrell, one of the four other employees, worked at the shop for 12 years. She’s going into semi-retirement but says she’ll miss working with Mozzy and Sayavic the most.

“I’m just gonna miss them very much, and they know if I don’t see them, I’m always going to be thinking about them,” Harrell said.

Sayavic’s daughter, Jennifer, is taking over the wedding portion of the business in a new location. She grew up in the shop and says she feels called to continue her mother’s legacy.

“It just felt like the right thing to do. When they had talked about closing and retiring, and I knew it was something that would eventually happen, it was hard for me to think about it not being here anymore,” she said.

Though they said business was made more difficult by the closure of Youngstown Plant and Flower, they planned their retirement long before that supplier decided to close.

Sweet Arrangements will be open for the next few weeks to sell its remaining stock.