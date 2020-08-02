Sweet corn season begins at Lutz Farms in Warren

They are keeping the price the same as last year, 14 ears for $4

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Home grown sweet corn is now available at a Trumbull County farm.

Lutz Farms on South Leavitt Road in Warren kicked off the sweet corn season on Friday.

Harvey Lutz, owner, said that the first day is always a busy one.

If you haven’t gone out to your your hands on any yet, you’ve still have plenty of time.

Things will look a bit different than in years past to keep up with social distancing and other health orders. Face masks are required and guests who normally would line up prior to opening will instead stand in a staging area with a bit more room to maintain social distancing.

They will let people, around 60 to 80 at a time to go inside.

You’re also not allowed to open the husks to look, just pick the ears you are going to buy.

Lutz will also limit the number of people at each corn wagon.

They are keeping the price the same as last year, 14 ears for $4. However, if you are looking to purchase, may need to wait a few days to get your hands on some sweet corn.

Lutz says they sold out the first few days, but because they stagger their crops, more sweet corn will be available in about a week.

For more information on exactly when sweet corn will be available and other activities at the farm, visit their Facebook page.