YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Knee high by the Fourth of July” is an Ohioism we all know, and some local growers are even ready to harvest some of that corn right now.

Catalpa Grove Farm in Columbiana announced that it picked sweet corn Wednesday morning. It’s the first picking of the 2023 season for them.

Molnar Farms in Poland said over the weekend that they are about 10 days out from picking, but have corn to sell from Marietta, Ohio.

Southern Ohio sweet corn is also available at White House Fruit Farms and other growers and farm markets in the Valley, too.

Sweet corn season in Ohio begins July 1, usually spreading from southern Ohio to the north. It continues until the first frost in late September or early October.

According to the OSU Extension Officer, there are things to look for when selecting the freshest corn and tips on how to store it: (Source: OSU Extension)

Selection

Top-quality sweet corn ears have fresh green husks and ears well-filled with bright-colored, plump and milky kernels.

Ears should be free of insect and disease damage.

Tassels should be slightly tacky and brown—avoid black or brittle tassels.

Husks should still be damp from the field and tightly wrapped around the ear.

Corn is overripe if indentions have formed in the kernels or kernel contents resemble glue.

Storage

Harvest and store ears promptly to maintain the highest quality.

If unable to use immediately, store sweet corn unhusked in the refrigerator and use within two days.

While the Valley went through a dry spell in June, and some farms suffered because of it, especially with some varieties of berries, the corn is coming up locally, and recent rains are helping move all that along.