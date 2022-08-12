MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) — Six days into Eagle Ridge Farm’s sweet corn selling season, the farm’s owners think they may need to expand next year.

Nathan and Kaylee Zimmet bought Lutz Farms sweet corn handling equipment.

They say Harvey Lutz previously joked about selling it to them in the past and decided to take him up on it.

The Zimmets always grew crops but went from growing three acres of sweet corn to 25 acres this year.

They say it’s quite a change, but going well so far. Lutz’s loyal customers have even come out to buy Eagle Ridge’s sweet corn.

“It’s been a very good season it’s a good start to something new for us so it’s good to see our local community coming out and supporting us,” said Nathan.

Eagle Ridge is selling the last of the Original Lutz sweet corn variety until 6 p.m. Friday.

Bicolor sweet corn will be picked next week.

The Zimmets expect their corn season will run through Sept. 15.