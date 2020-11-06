Sweeney donates $14K to Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center

The money was donated on behalf of the dealership and its customers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sweeney Buick GMC presented a check for $14,800 to the Mercy Health – Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

The money was donated on behalf of the dealership and its customers.

The donation will be specifically spent on providing no-cost mammography and diagnostics for women in the Joanie’s Promise Fund.

Sweeney is traditionally involved in the Panerathon, an event that supports the Breast Care Center.

Panerathon had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Sweeney Vice President Alexa Sweeney said the donation, with help from the community, puts them near the amount they would have been able to donate if the Panerathon had taken place.

“It is really about the community, and the community really steps up and supports this. We wouldn’t be anywhere near this donation without their support,” Sweeney said.

The dealership was able to raise the funds by donating $50 dollars from every car sold in October.

More headlines from WKBN.com: