Sweeney Chevy Buick GMC makes big donation to Boardman stadium project

Boardman Boosters President Bruce Flyak said the donation represents more than $100,000 given by Sweeney to the project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sweeney Chevy Buick GMC in Boardman has pledged $42,000 toward the final phase of the Spartan Stadium project.

Boardman Boosters President Bruce Flyak said the donation represents more than $100,000 given by Sweeney to the project.

“We are happiest when we see our business helping to build a stronger community,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann. “The Valley has supported our family business for 98 years, and we are grateful for that. This gift is also a tribute to my great grandfather, Arthur Sweeney, and my grandfather, Robert Sweeney, who were proud Boardman graduates.”

The final phase of the project includes boys and girls locker rooms with a total of 134 lockers, a formal front facade with donor wall, concessions with eating area, public restrooms and ticket booths.

The new building is funded completely by community donations.

Fundraising is ongoing and being done through www.boardmanstadium.org.