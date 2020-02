In the northeast Ohio region, about 100 fewer cars were sold in January compared to a year ago

(WKBN) – The first numbers of 2020 are out for new car sales in our area.

Sweeney Chevrolet sold the most with 260 vehicles. That’s up 22 from a year ago.

Greenwood Chevrolet came in second with 170, down 17 from a year ago.

Sweeney Buick GMC was in third with 150. That’s off 44 from a year ago.

Fred Martin Ford is fourth with 116, one more from a year ago.

In the northeast Ohio region, 2,853 vehicles were sold in January. That’s down 108 from a year ago.