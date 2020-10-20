Sweeney Cars partnering with Mercy Health to help local breast cancer care center

The partnership comes in light of COVID-19 and what it's done to fundraising events around the Valley

(WKBN) – During the month of October, the Sweeney Automotive Group is partnering with Mercy Health and its foundation. They have a new initiative to help those in need both during and after Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For every car sold during the month, Sweeney Cars will donate $50 to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

The center helps hundreds of women and some men every year with mammograms and the latest and greatest technology to treat and prevent breast cancer.

“The earlier we can treat the cancer, the better the outcome, so it’s absolutely important that women continue to get their regular mammograms and that they come to the Joanie Abdu center so that we can screen them,” said Paul Homick from the Mercy Health Foundation.

The partnership comes in light of COVID-19 and what it’s done to fundraising events around the Valley.

Panerathon is typically one of the biggest fundraising events for the Joanie’s Promise fund. That fund helps people get the care they may not be able to afford.

Representatives from the Mercy Health Foundation say with Panerathon canceled, they are trying to make up close to $500,000 to give to the center.

This is where having an event like this can help.

“Any time an organization is mission-driven to make sure everyone has access to care, we’re involved. We love that kind of goal. It levels the playing field and reminds people that they can get the care that they need and that money is not a barrier,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann from Sweeney Automotive Group.

The Sweeney Automotive group says they’ve already seen a big number of sales and people wanting to help.

For more information on how to help, visit foundation.mercy.com.

