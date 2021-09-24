SWAT team at house in Farrell

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Police and SWAT team members are on the scene at a house on Beachwood Avenue in Farrell.

According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, they got a call for shots fired at a woman in the house. The suspect was recently convicted of charges in Mercer County, he said.

Investigators entered the home and found an older woman. They are now looking for the suspect and have a search warrant to enter the house.

We have a reporter at the scene, and we will continue to provide the latest updates. Check back here for updates on this developing story.