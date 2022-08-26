VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again.

Timothy May was heading down Beach Smith Road on August 15 when something caught his eye. It was three-quarters of a mile away from his house, but he stopped to check it out.

May found profanity, derogatory racial words, swastikas and other symbols spray painted on the street.

As an Army veteran, May says he was angered by some of the words and symbols he saw. He used spray paint to cover some of it up.

“Everybody does dumb things, especially kids, so my message to them would be, ‘Hey, think about what do you before you do it and the impact and the ramifications it has on other people,'” he said.

May called the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. He said he wanted to let them know that he would be spray painting over some of the words and symbols.

Deputies responded and took a report about the criminal damage.

Several other spots on the same road had also been vandalized with spray paint.

“This is not what we want because this is not a reflection of our town,” May said.