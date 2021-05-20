Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts offering reward for missing truck

It's instantly recognizable with the red-lettered Suzie's logo on the passenger side door

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The downtown Youngstown hot dog joint and bar needs the community’s help to find its missing truck.

The owners of Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts are looking for their 1970 aqua blue Ford F100 Custom.

It’s instantly recognizable with the red-lettered Suzie’s logo on the passenger side door.

The wheel walls, according to the owner, have also been painted red. The owners said the truck was last seen on Grandview Avenue in Struthers.

Any person with information that leads to finding the truck will get a cash reward of $500.

Information can be sent via email to info@suziesdogsdrafts.com or via a direct message on the business’ Facebook page.