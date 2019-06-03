SUV traveling I-80 falls onto road below overpass in North Jackson

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman is facing OVI charges after crashing his SUV along I-80 in North Jackson.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. Monday on a portion of I-80 that goes over Lipkey Road.

Troopers say 66-year-old Terrance Thomas, of Boardman, was traveling east on I-80 when he lost control of the vehicle, went into the westbound lanes, and then down an embankment and into a concrete barrier along Lipkey Road.

Thomas was not hurt in the crash.

The westbound lane of I-80 was closed while crews hauled the SUV up the embankment and onto the highway.