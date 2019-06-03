Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

SUV traveling I-80 falls onto road below overpass in North Jackson

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman is facing OVI charges after crashing his SUV along I-80 in North Jackson.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. Monday on a portion of I-80 that goes over Lipkey Road. 

Troopers say 66-year-old Terrance Thomas, of Boardman, was traveling east on I-80 when he lost control of the vehicle, went into the westbound lanes, and then down an embankment and into a concrete barrier along Lipkey Road.

Thomas was not hurt in the crash. 

The westbound lane of I-80 was closed while crews hauled the SUV up the embankment and onto the highway. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story