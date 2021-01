There were no injuries, but there was minor damage to the side of the house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An SUV slid off the road and into the side of a house on State Route 305 in Warren Saturday evening.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Route 305 northwest.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the car slid off the road and into the mailbox before it ran into the side of the house.

