Weather may have played a role in an SUV losing control and going into a deep ditch in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) -Weather may have played a role in an SUV losing control and going into a deep ditch in Howland.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday on Route 82 at the intersection of Scoville North Road.

The driver was not hurt.

At the time of the crash, heavy rain was reported in the area.