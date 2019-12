Ohio Edison was called to clear the road of power lines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A single-vehicle crash knocked down power lines on Youngstown’s south side.

It happened around 4 a.m. on East Boston Avenue.

Police say the driver of this SUV hit a telephone pole and then left the scene.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.